Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Reception: Salman Khan looks suave in black; CM Eknath Shinde, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor arrive in style

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, finally got married to the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare finally got married. After their soiree in Udaipur, the couple hosted a star-studded wedding reception today, January 13.

Bollywood celebs arrive at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

At the Mumbai reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, B-town celebs like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, and many others arrived.

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan arrived with his entourage at the grand reception. In his all-black attire and an updated beard and haircut, he looked dapper.

Take a look:

Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in his all-ivory outfit. Arriving at the event, he wore a silk kurta with matching-colored pants. He layered his outfit with a suede sherwani. Wearing his brown-hued boots, he posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif arrived looking like a desi diva. The actress wore an ivory-hued lehenga-choli set as she made her grand entrance at the venue. With huge jhumkaas, minimal makeup, and her hair left open, he looked as gorgeous as ever.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Aarya actress Sushmita Sen also arrived with her daughter Renee and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Wearing a black ruffled saree with a sequined off-shoulder blouse, she looked glamorous. As for her daughter, she matched her outfit with her mother and wore a white ruffled saree to the event. Rohman was seen looking dapper in an all-black outfit.

Take a look:

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, also arrived at the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Reception LIVE Updates: Salman Khan dons suit; CM Eknath Shinde, Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif arrive