WATCH: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone jumps on '1 Second Reel Bandwagon'; fans call her 'cutest'

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest. Despite this, she selectively takes time to interact with fans on her social media. Recently, the Singham Again actress yet again took over the internet as she jumped onto the 1-second reel trend, leaving her fans to go gaga.

Today, on Aug 20, a while back, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and dropped a stunning video of herself. The video features the actress getting ready for an event while she radiates elegance in a golden saree. Hopping on to the one-second reel trend, the actress winked and flashed a wide smile, looking at the camera. "Jumping on the 1 Second Reel Bandwagon!" she wrote in the caption, followed by a squinting face with tongue emoji.

Take a look

Soon after the video was shared, fans thronged the comments section, gushing over the soon-to-be mama. A fan wrote, "Wink + the smile you won the trend @deepikapadukone", another fan commented, "Ohh atleast you posted something Miss you @deepikapadukone" while a third fan humorously remarked, "if no late no Deepika."

In addition to this, a fan wrote, "Why does this video never ends?" and another fan gushed, "Finally someone completed this trend. That wink justifies the trend." "You are gonna be the cutest mommy ever," read another comment, while a fan stated, "That smile at the end."

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that the actress’ ethereal look is from her debut at the BAFTA earlier this year. The six yards sequined drape was designed by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring shoulder straps and a plunging neckline. She tied her hair in a messy bun with immaculate make-up. She also accessorized her look with matching earrings adorned with precious stones.

Deepika is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. The couple is set to welcome their first child next month, i.e. September 2024.

On the professional front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. She will be reuniting with her husband Ranveer Singh on-screen in the film that also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

The film is poised to release later this year on Diwali 2024.

ALSO READ: Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday’s rumored BF Walker Blanco is all hearts as he reacts to trailer; Her reaction is unmissable