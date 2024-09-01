Is Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in the works without Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane? Latest reports reveal exciting plot deets

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane made their Hindi film debut with the 2016 romantic saga Sanam Teri Kasam. Despite being a lukewarm receiver at the box office, the movie became one of the most lauded tales of romance and heartbreak. Its success as a late cult classic has now made the director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru planning for a spin-off.

A source close to HT City has revealed, “The makers want to make a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam. However, it is at a very nascent stage currently. They have only started the casting process of the film, so it is still in pre-production.” The same report further left all of us heartbroken by revealing that makers are looking for a fresh cast, sidelining Rane and Hocane from this saga.

“The makers didn't want to repeat the actors. The auditions are going on for the main leads currently, and they will look at the supporting cast afterward," the source revealed, adding that the recently brewed sequel has been titled Jaanam Teri Kasam. It will be a musical tale with its plot’s vibe similar to that of Aashiqui 2.

The source added, “The makers are looking for a female lead who can sing and has the looks and vibe of a singer, someone who is between 18-20 years old.” Sanam Teri Kasam, released in 2016, was even written by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Produced by Deepak Mukut, it also started Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma, and Sudesh Berry.

The film was a modern-day re-telling of the legends of Shiva-Sati and Eric Segal’s heartwarming novel Love Story. Under the cinematography of Chirantan Das, Sanam Teri Kasam was tuned under the composition of Himesh Reshammiya with its lyrics by Reshammiya, Sameer Anjaan, Shabbir Ahmed and Subrat Sinha.

While Hocane could never work again in Indian showbiz after this one due to the ban on Pakistani artists, Harshvardhan Rane tried his hand at several projects, but none of them got him more appreciation than STK. He will be next seen in Kun Faya Kun and Miranda Boys.

