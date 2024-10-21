PICS: Vikrant Massey touches wife Sheetal Thakur’s feet as they celebrate Karwa Chauth; fan says, ‘This is how true love looks like’

Yesterday, October 20, 2024, marked the festival of Karwa Chauth. Many Bollywood celebrities have shared glimpses of their celebrations with their partners. Vikrant Massey also dropped pictures from his and Sheetal Thakur’s festivities. The actor was seen touching his wife’s feet, and the fans couldn’t stop gushing as he set major husband goals. They expressed that this was what true love looked like.

Today, October 21, Vikrant Massey took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from last night’s Karwa Chauth celebrations. In the first photo, his wife Sheetal Thakur was seen looking at him through a channi (sieve) with the moon shining in the background.

In another photo, Sheetal touched Vikrant’s feet as she took his blessings. The third snap showed the 12th Fail actor touching his better half’s feet in turn. In the last slide, Vikrant was seen making Sheetal drink water as she broke her fast.

Sheetal looked stunning in a magenta saree, while Vikrant wore a white kurta pajama paired with a jacket. He captioned the post, “Ghar,” accompanied by a house emoji.

Have a look at the post!

Fans flooded the comments section with their appreciation and love for the couple. One person said, “So this is how true love looks like,” while another wrote, “Cuties only.” Some users specifically mentioned the third picture, saying, “Pic no 3 is my fav,” and “Vikrant sir stolen my heart.” Other comments called them “beautiful” and also praised their “simplicity.” Some netizens conveyed their admiration with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Advertisement

Earlier, Sheetal Thakur also posted some perfect family photos from the Karwa Chauth celebration. She posed alongside Vikrant Massey while holding their son Vardaan in her arms. The little one was dressed in a snug hoodie, but his face was hidden from the camera. The caption of the post read, “Love and only love. Karwachauth special.”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their baby boy in February 2024. In their joint announcement on Instagram, they shared, “07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal & Vikrant.”

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 Bollywood movies on Netflix celebrating essence of marriage