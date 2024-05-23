Ishq Vishk Rebound: Jibraan Khan recalls dancing on Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar at school annual day; feels 'honored to take forward the legacy'

Remember Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son Krish Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? The character who received a lot of love was played by Jibraan Khan, He is now gearing up for his upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound.

During a new interview, Jibraan opened up on performing Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar from Ishq Vishq at his school's annual day, and being a part of Ishq Vishk Rebound made a full circle on him.

Jibraan Khan opens up about being a part of Ishq Vishq Rebound

During a recent interview with IANS, Jibraan Khan recalled the surreal moment of dancing on the title track of the upcoming film Ishq Vishq Rebound.

He said, "I couldn't have asked for a better way to be relaunched to the movie. So thank you to the makers, Rameshji, Jaya ma'am, and Nipun sir. I learned so much on set and especially loved shooting for the song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar with the original hook step."

Reminiscing the day when Jibraan danced the Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar from the film Ishq Vishq which was released in 2003, at his school's annual day, Jibraan said that that moment was very surreal and he is so thankful for this platform. "It's a big responsibility, and I feel honored to take forward the legacy," Khan shared. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Jibraan Khan on his role in Ishq Vishq Rebound

The actor also mentioned that he has given it his all to play the role of Sahir and he is beyond grateful for this amazing experience. Hoping everyone watches the film, Jibraan also expects to get the same love and acceptance he got the first time around.

Advertisement

"I was a kid when you saw me on screen, but it has been amazing. With Ishq Vishk Rebound life has come a full circle for me", he added.

More about Ishq Vishq Rebound

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. The film will hit theatres on June 21, 2024. Apart from Jibraan, the cast of the film also features Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grewal.

ALSO READ: When Hrithik Roshan advised sister Pashmina to bring 'authenticity' for Ishq Vishk Rebound, latter says she gets 'mentorship from him'