It’s Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti’s museum day out and we love how the little munchkin’s eyes are fixed on her mom just like all of us; PIC

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently juggling a busy shooting schedule for Citadel Season 2, but she always makes time for her family. She frequently shares sweet moments with her daughter, Malti. Recently, her manager, Anjula Acharia, posted a photo from a museum visit, where Malti’s eyes are lovingly fixed on her mom—capturing the purest moment of admiration, just like the rest of us.

Priyanka Chopra’s manager, Anjula Acharia, recently shared an adorable snap from their outing at a London museum. The picture shows Anjula with Priyanka and Malti, though Malti’s face is hidden, we can clearly see her gazing up at her mom with pure adoration, just like all of us.

The Citadel actress, looking effortlessly cute, smiles for the selfie in a denim outfit paired with a matching cap. Anjula captioned the pic, “Mama, Malti, and Massi at the museum,” and it’s guaranteed to brighten your day.

She also shared a sneak peek of the museum, featuring a massive dinosaur skeleton that added an extra touch of excitement to the outing.

Priyanka Chopra recently enjoyed a fun outing in London with her Citadel: Season 2 team, sharing glimpses that delighted her fans. In a series of photos posted on Instagram, the actress is seen radiating joy in a white bodycon dress, posing with her team at a cozy restaurant.

Her adorable daughter, Malti Marie, steals the spotlight, dressed in a stylish maroon fur jacket while Priyanka herself sports a chic beige blazer. The mother-daughter duo, both bundled up in winterwear, share a sweet moment that captures fans' hearts.

Alongside the photos, Priyanka expressed deep gratitude for her dedicated team, highlighting the invaluable support from her hairstylist, makeup artist, costume crew, and child care team, among others. She credits her team for helping her through a packed year as she prepares to wrap up filming for the season.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting slate ahead, including Heads of State, The Bluff, and the second season of Citadel. She is also in discussions with actor-director Farhan Akhtar for Jee Le Zara, a highly anticipated film where she will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Details about the project remain under wraps for now.

