THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra got scolded by her mom Madhu Chopra for behaving like Sonia from Aitraaz at home; ‘Snap out of it’

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most admired actors in both Bollywood and Hollywood. One of her most notable roles was in Aitraaz, where audiences loved her portrayal of the antagonist Sonia Kapoor, earning her critical acclaim and widespread praise. Taking a trip down memory lane, Chopra once shared how she brought the character home, leading her mom, Madhu Chopra, to scold her, saying, "Snap out of it in my home".

Priyanka Chopra in an old interview with Anupama Chopra revealed that after playing Sonia Kapoor in a movie, she started to adopt the character’s mannerisms at home as well. Her mom, Madhu Chopra, wasn’t pleased with the sudden change and scolded her by saying, “Snap out of it if you are going to come to my house!”.

Priyanka recalled even picking up a coffee cup the same way Sonia would, to which her mom said, “Hello, koi camera nahi hai yha!”

She also shared that her mom once secretly filmed her talking like Sonia’s character, and that’s when Priyanka realized she needed to leave the character behind. “I was embarrassed,” she admitted.

In the romantic thriller Aitraaz, directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai, Priyanka shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film revolves around a man falsely accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend-turned-boss. Priyanka garnered acclaim for her role as the glamorous antagonist in the movie.

Advertisement

On the work front, Chopra has been busy shooting for her spy series Citadel Season 2 in London. In the show's first season, available on Amazon Prime Video, she starred alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci as Citadel agent Nadia Sinh. The actress is set to return to this role in the upcoming season.

PeeCee has an exciting line-up of projects, including Heads Of State and The Bluff. Chopra is also in talks with actor-director Farhan Akhtar for a project titled Jee Le Zara.

In this highly-anticipated film, Chopra will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Details regarding the movie are still under wraps. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Abhay Deol calls acting an ‘insecure profession’; reveals becoming a star would be the end of him: ‘You sacrifice a lot’