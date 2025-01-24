Jaat: Sunny Deol’s action-entertainer promising ‘mass feast’ to release on THIS date; actor brings his fearless aura back with massive gun

Just a couple of days back, Sunny Deol had enticed his fans by announcing that he is ‘almost done’ with his upcoming action film, Jaat. The Gopichand Malineni directorial already has everyone’s attention and in a treat for his fans, the Border 2 actor announced that the film will release on April 10, 2025.

On January 24, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Jaat. In the latest poster, the actor is seen holding a massive gun on his shoulder, walking ahead against the backdrop of a hovering helicopter and flying currency notes. The actor is serving looks in his signature fearless aura.

"#JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th In Hindi, Telugu & Tamil MASS FEAST GUARANTEED," the post was captioned followed by director, music producer and producer’s credit. The entire team of the film was also tagged alongside.

Take a look

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement about the update as one wrote, "Blockbuster Movie loading" while another recited Deol’s iconic dialogue from Jo Bole So Nihaal, "No if , no but , sirf jatt."

A third fan wished, "Bas hey Bhagwan solo release ho, hey Prabhu..! " and several dropped multiple red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Advertisement

It was just a couple of days back that the Gadar 2 star had shared BTS from the movie sets enjoying the golden hour sitting beside the seacoast that also had a huge ship and the sunset, followed by the actor’s clicks facing against the camera. "Almost done….Sunsets from #Jaat Sets," the post was captioned.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film will be released in 3 languages— Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. It will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film.

In addition to this, Sunny also has the highly-awaited, Border 2 in the pipeline. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the key roles. It is expected to release next year on Republic Day 2026.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sky Force Screening: Janhvi Kapoor's dad Boney hugging BF Shikhar’s brother Veer Pahariya is proof of their strong bond; don't miss Akshay Kumar