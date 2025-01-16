Border 2: Varun Dhawan begins filming war drama co-starring Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh in Jhansi

Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 film Border, was officially announced in 2024. The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The shooting commenced in December of last year. Now, Varun has joined the team and kicked off the filming in Jhansi.

Today, January 16, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Border 2 took to their social media platforms and shared a picture of Varun Dhawan as he started filming. In the photo, the actor posed alongside producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, and director Anurag Singh.

Wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black leather jacket, Varun sported a mustache. He held the clapperboard of the film.

The caption of the post read, “Action, grit, and patriotism! Actor Varun Dhawan begins the #Border2 journey in the scenic cantonment areas of Jhansi with producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, and director Anurag Singh leading the way. January 23, 2026—Get ready for an unforgettable saga!”

Have a look at the post!

The announcement video of Border 2 featured a powerful voiceover by Sunny Deol. In the following months, he welcomed ‘faujis’ Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty to the cast.

VD shared a heartfelt note on Instagram in which he expressed his feelings about being a part of the film. He said, “J P Dutta sir’s war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by J P Sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji, my hero, which makes it all the more special.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The action-packed movie is set to release in theaters on January 23, 2026.

