Jacqueline Fernandez is happy with ‘strong female representation’ as she reacts to pay parity in Bollywood: ‘We can push the envelope…’

Jacqueline Fernandez is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has been a part of various films alongside celebrated stars of the industry. While the pay-parity remains a topic of discussion and debate; the actress opined that female representation in the industry is now strong.

During a recent conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, Jacqueline Fernandez was queried about her views on male-female parity in the industry; considering she has worked with the biggest male co-stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and John Abraham among others.

In her response, the Welcome To The Jungle actress admitted, "We have strong female representation now, which is such a relief! But we can push the envelope a lot more." She further pointed out more women-centric films, and female protagonists; directors and producers should be encouraged to take center stage.

She further expressed that she would be happy if she got to hear more female-centric scripts and female protagonists. "Some female actors believe that change is happening, and I am one of them," she confessed.

Further in the interaction, the actress was asked about the things she hasn’t changed since her debut film, Aladin (2009) days to Welcome to the Jungle (2024) days. To this, the actress mentioned that it is her training mindset.

Jacqueline revealed that since day one she wakes up around 5:30-6:00 a.m. to train, do yoga, and weight training in the gym. She revealed that she continues to take hours to rehearse and perfect choreography. The 39-year-old actress also shared that she gets nervous every single time before going on stage.

"I continue to work with coaches for my diction on a film. My core team hasn't changed since my initial years in the industry. They've just always been with me," she shared.

On the work front, Jacqueline has an exciting line-up of projects. She will be seen in Fateh, directed and led by Sonu Sood.

In addition to this, she also has Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline. The much-awaited third part of the Welcome franchise stars Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, among others. The film is expected to release on Christmas 2024.

