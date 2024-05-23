Jacqueline Fernandez recalls being advised to focus only on good looks, hide her age, and get nose job done

Jacqueline Fernandez is killing it with her stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival these days. The Srilankan beauty has worked as an actress in the Bollywood industry for 15 years. During this time, she has worked in several big Hindi films opposite the biggest Bollywood stars. The actress has also worked on her acting and diction in all these years to impress the Hindi audience.

But do you know, during her initial days in the industry she was advised to focus only on her looks and to not worry about other things.

Jacqueline Fernandez on receiving bad advice from an actor

During an interview with Brut India at Cannes, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a bad advice she received from an actor during her initial days in Bollywood. The actress recalled talking to an actor at a gym about her diction classes. "He was like, 'Listen, just focus on looking good. And you'll be fine.' And I actually think that was one of the worst pieces of advice I ever got being someone who was trying to make it in the film industry,” she said.

The actress also recalled the time when she was about to turn 30 and an actor asked her to change the age on her passport. He told her that actresses in Bollywood don't get work once they turn 30. Jacqueline added, "So that was really disappointing to hear, but women are getting films at every age in their careers right now. And I think that's an amazing thing."

Jacqueline on being advised to get a nose job

That's not enough as Jacqueline was also asked to get a nose job done but she refused to take the advice. The actress said that she loves her nose and never thought about doing anything to it.

Jacqueline Fernandez's work front

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently working on the upcoming much-awaited comedy film Welcome to the Jungle which is the 3rd installment of Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the film stars her alongside an ensemble cast with names like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and more. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2024.

