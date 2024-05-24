Was Janhvi Kapoor replaced by Sara Ali Khan in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh? Mr and Mrs Mahi actor breaks silence

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming Mr & Mrs Mahi which is only a week away from release. The actress made her debut with Dhadak in 2018 and since then she has proven to be a promising young face in the industry.

But back in 2018, there were reports about her being considered for Rohit Shetty's Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. It was said that Janhvi was later replaced by Sara Ali Khan because she shared the information about her casting with everyone while it was supposed to be confidential. However, now the actress has spoken about the rumors.

Janhvi Kapoor on sharing her confidential casting information with others

During an interview with The Lallantop, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if she was replaced in Simmba by Sara Ali Khan because she shared her secret casting information with people. The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress denied the reports and said that it wasn't true.

When asked if she was considered for the film, Janhvi said that the film has been done by someone (Sara Ali Khan) and has been released too so it would be unfair to talk about it. However, she explained that if a film hasn't been announced even after the shoot is complete, she would still not talk about it to anyone because she's superstitious.

Janhvi Kapoor added that it doesn't sound like her because she doesn't talk about a film even after she's spotted on the sets. "Main bolti hoon konsi film? Nazar ko lekar mujhe itni chinta hoti hai, toh 100% maine kisi ko nahi bola hoga, in fact I know maine kisi ko nahi bola hoga" (I am so scared of evil eye that even if someone spots me on a film's sets that it not officially not announced, I ask, 'Which film?' I am 100% sure that I didn't tell anyone about the film) she said.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on May 31. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma, also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. After this, she'll move to Ulajh, which will release on July 5. She will also be seen in the upcoming much-awaited film Devara alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

