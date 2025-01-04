Janhvi Kapoor pens special note for her BF Shikhar Pahariya’s brother, Veer Pahariya ahead of his debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her strong family values, always showers support for her close friends and family members, and we got a glimpse of the same once again. Recently, the actress penned a special note to extend her heartfelt wishes and praise her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother, Veer Pahariya, ahead of the trailer release of his big debut film Sky Force.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor reshared the trailer announcement post of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force. She penned a note to express her excitement and best wishes for Veer Pahariya's debut.

She wrote, "Veeeeeru!!!!!!!!! A star!!! A motion poster that gives u goosebumps!!! @veerpahariya can't wait for this and for everyone to see you on the big screen!!"

Take a look:

The actress's note instantly caught attention as fans joined in to wish Veer luck on his Bollywood journey. At the same time, the motion poster shared by Kapoor has already created a buzz among her fans, highlighting the gripping theme and high-octane action sequences of the film. Janhvi shares a cordial bond with Veer and even shared a picture with him on the occasion of New Year.

For those unaware, Sky Force marks Veer Pahariya's acting debut, where he will feature alongside a big star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrit Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, and more. It is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film is based on India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha air base of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The attack was described as India's first and deadliest airstrike. Sky Force is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on January 24, 2025, on the occasion of Republic Day.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship has been making headlines for the last few months. They have been spotted together at events and family gatherings. At the same time, the actress welcomed New Year 2025 with Shikhar Pahariya and his mother, highlighting the close bond she shares with the Pahariya family.

