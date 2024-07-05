Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor's rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya poses with Veer at Garba night; latter sings Chogada Tara

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant will soon exchange their marital vows. Wedding preparations had already begun last month and now the Ambani family is busy in their pre-wedding festivities ahead of the big day.

After organizing a Mameru ceremony, Anant and Radhika celebrated their Garba night on July 4 (Thursday). Visuals from their function have been circulating on social media. Janhvi Kapoor's rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya and his brother Veer Pahariya also attended the event.

Shikhar Pahariya poses with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's friends

A few glimpses of Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya enjoying the Garba night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have surfaced on Instagram. In a picture posted on Instagram, Shikhar can be seen posing with his brother Veer along with the bride and groom's friends during the ceremony.

Shikhar looks dapper in a blue kurta and twinned it with jeans. He also sported an ethnic printed jacket over the kurta. Veer, on the other hand, is standing in the extreme right corner. Veer wore a pastel orange kurta with white trousers.

The picture also features former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. She looks oh-so-beautiful in a multi-colored lehenga as she poses with the group.

In a video shared on the same post, Veer can be seen singing Chogada Taara, the track from the 2018 Loveyatri, on the dance floor. Veer is holding the mic as he performs the track in the presence of guests.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony

Hosted by Kokilaben Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their Mameru ceremony on July 3. The ceremony took place at Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia in Mumbai. Apart from the Ambani family and their close ones, Janhvi along with her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar and his brother Veer attended the Mameru ceremony.

Beauty queen Manushi Chhillar and social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry were also invited to the event.

For the uninitiated, as per Gujarati culture, Mameru ceremony refers to the ritual where the maternal uncles of the bride present their gifts to the soon-to-be-married woman. The gifts can include jewellery, dry fruits, sarees, chooda, and more.

Here's all you need to know about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. The family will be hosting three ceremonies during the wedding which will be held on three separate days. After their marriage ceremony on July 12, the couple will have a blessing ceremony followed by a reception on July 13 and July 14 respectively.

Advertisement

A week before the big day, the Ambani family has all the major rituals and functions planned. On July 5, Anant and Radhika will have their sangeet night.

Last month in June, Anant Ambani was busy inviting the who's who of Mumbai including Bollywood stars. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, and Twinkle Khanna have received his wedding invites at their respective residences in Mumbai.

Anant and Radhika had their first pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar in March this year. Their second pre-wedding party took place on a lavish cruise in Cannes which continued from May 29 to June 1. The couple got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023.

Are you excited for the big wedding?

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Gift hampers to Lord Shrinath ji; closer look into couple’s celebratory packages for Mameru ceremony