Sky Force actor Veer recalls journey from an assistant director in Bhediya to his debut film as an actor with Abhishek Anil Kapur, calls it ‘one hell of a ride'

Veer is all set to make his acting debut with Sky Force. The action movie, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur, also stars Akshay Kumar. Sky Force revolves around India's first and deadliest Air Strike. The announcement video from the film left the audience quite impressed.

Now, as Veer gears up for his debut, the actor took to social media, revisiting his journey with director Abhishek Anil Kapur. Veer, who was an assistant director on Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, penned a sweet birthday message for his director Abhishek Anil Kapur.

In his heartfelt note, he penned, “Happy birthday, Abhishek Anil Kapur, sir. From being my boss on Bhediya to directing me in Sky Force It's been one hell of a ride. Thank you for pushing me to be my best. Hope this year is the beginning of your best!”

The actor has made quite a striking impression on the audience with his recent appearances. While not is much known about his role in Sky Force, the young gun is sure to emerge as a force to reckon with in the film industry.