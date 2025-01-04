Janhvi Kapoor’s 2025 begins with BF Shikhar Pahariya and his mom on auspicious note; it looks like a glimpse of her future

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated Christmas 2024 and rang in the new year with Shikhar Pahariya and her friends in Jamnagar. Now, the actress has kickstarted 2025 on an auspicious note with her boyfriend and his mom as they sought blessings at Tirupati. It surely looks like a heartwarming glimpse of her future.

Today, January 3, 2025, the paparazzi shared a video from Janhvi Kapoor’s visit to the Tirupati Temple with her beau Shikhar Pahariya and his mother. In the video, Janhvi could be seen coming out of the temple with Shikhar’s mom.

The actress looked stunning in a traditional purple and blue saree with a red dupatta draped around her. She enhanced her look with a silver necklace, earrings, and a small bindi. Her makeup was minimal and her hair was left open with a knot on the top. Janhvi was seen taking blessings before leaving with Shikhar. He was dressed in a white and golden dhoti. The couple was seen immersed in conversation.

Earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared some pictures in her saree look. In the first photo, she was seen standing at a terrace with a scenic view in the background. She posed with a lovely smile for the camera. There were some beautiful selfies of Janhvi. In the last slide, she was captured eating some prasad.

In the caption, Janhvi wished, “Happy new year! (red heart emoji).” Have a look at the post!

Fans were in awe of her beauty in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Stunningly gorgeous,” and another wrote, “So beautiful.” A user stated, “2025 gonna be your year.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vedang Raina, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and more Bollywood stars liked the post.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is set to hit cinemas on April 18, 2025. Janhvi will also star in the movie Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra.

