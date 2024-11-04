Is Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor starrer action drama Devara all set for its digital release soon? REPORTS

Jr NTR’s most ambitious project this year, alongside Bollywood bigwigs like Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has scored as an entertaining watch in theaters since its release on September 27, 2024. From on-point action sequences to energetic dance moves to a unique plotline, the movie has appealed to the audiences for more than one reason. And now recent buzz has confirmed that the film is all set for its digital debut soon on Netflix.

As per Filmfare, Devara Part 1 will have a grand OTT release on Netflix on November 8, 2024. It will be available for viewing in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. While the news has certainly elated the massive fan following of the actors, the makers of Jr NTR starrer are yet to confirm the same.

Coming to the massive earnings by the film, Devara closed its box office collections with a triumphant score of Rs. 408 crores during its global theatrical run. It is reported that the movie did exceptionally well in the Telugu states and has unanimously emerged as a blockbuster hit globally.

Talking about the storyline of the Telugu action drama, it showcases the life and the rise of a man named Devara, who is feared and revered equally along four coastal villages. What follows is the traction of his life and journey, where he rises from the tag of a dacoit and how he ends up turning against crime and emerges as an urban legend.

While the film as a mass entertainer has been well received by the audiences, it is also the miniscule aspects of the film, including the music scoreboard, individual performances, dance numbers, dialogues and more, that have left a lasting impression amongst the viewers.

Back on October 5, 2024, Jr NTR during an event had spilled the beans on the upcoming sequel of Devara. During an interview with Associated Press, the star opened up about the expected timeline for Part 2 of the film. He revealed having been shot for a few scenes of the movie and are hopeful about it.

Jr NTR said, “No, not yet. We have shot for a few sequences but now that we have this responsibility, Part 1 is going good. I think we will take a little more time to etch Part 2 into something bigger and better and which excites the audiences a little bit.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Zarina Wahab, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma and many others.

