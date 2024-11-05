INSIDE Khushi Kapoor’s ‘surprise’ pajama birthday bash: Rumored BF Vedang Raina poses with Shanaya Kapoor and others; Don't miss pink heart-shaped cake

The Archies actor Khushi Kapoor is celebrating her 24th birthday on November 5, 2024. Kapoor took to Instagram to share some pictures from her surprise birthday bash, which featured her dad Boney Kapoor, rumored beau Vedang Raina, Shanaya Kapoor, and friends.

In the first picture, Khushi poses with her friends at her pajama-themed birthday party, and everyone is dressed in pajamas adorned with the initials "KK." The second photo shows Vedang Raina and Boney Kapoor joining her for a group shot.

The third slide features Khushi Kapoor's pink heart-shaped birthday cake, which has "24" written on it. In the subsequent pictures, the birthday girl is seen posing with her close friends, including Shanaya Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan, among others.

The post read, "Chapter 24. My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration".

See the post here:

Reportedly, Khushi and Vedang Raina have been in a relationship for a while now, though the couple has not spoken openly about the same. Their regular outings together are proof that something special is brewing between the two of them.

The duo recently went on vacation with Khushi's sister Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The Jigra actor also took to his social media handle to share several photos and videos from his beach vacations.

While the photos didn’t feature Khushi or Janhvi, the location resembles those where the Kapoor sisters have been seen before. Vedang's fans and followers have also picked up on this, as reflected in their comments. One user commeneted, "Khushi Kapoor takes great pictures," while another added, "Together on a trip: Janhvi, Khushi, and Vedang."

See here:

Vedang and Khushi made their debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in 2023. Since then, there have been ongoing rumors about their relationship.

In terms of their careers, Vedang's most recent project was Jigra, where he starred alongside Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Khushi is set to appear next in Naadaniyaan alongside Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, as well as in another untitled romantic comedy.

