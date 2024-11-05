Khushi Kapoor Birthday: When The Archies actor opened up about re-enacting mom Sridevi’s funny scenes in her absence

As Khushi Kapoor celebrates her birthday on November 5, 2024, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor reflects on her cherished memories of her mother. Khushi has often reminisced about her childhood, revealing how she would 'reenact Sridevi’s iconic funny scenes whenever she was away'.

Speaking with NDTV about how her childhood was influenced by Bollywood, Khushi shared that her upbringing revolved around the film industry. She recalled, "When my sister Janhvi and I were not on set, we would be at home enacting scenes and watching films." One particular memory stood out to her: "I have this specific memory of putting on Om Shanti Om at home, and I would do the wave that Shah Rukh Khan and others would do, making my cousin tie my dupatta on her bracelet to repeat the whole thing."

Khushi also mentioned her mother Sridevi's unique relationship with her own films. "Mom would hate to watch her own movies at home and would get shy and awkward," she explained. This quirk led the sisters to enjoy her films in her absence, creating their own fun memories.

Reflecting on those playful moments, Khushi fondly recalled, "We would end up watching them when she wasn't around and re-enact funny things she would do in them. I remember the Charlie Chaplin impersonations we would make her do at home."

In an interview with Filmfare, Khushi Kapoor referred to her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor, as a parental figure, underscoring the caring role Janhvi has in her life. She expressed that the Bawaal actor guides her through various situations, reassuring her that she is doing well.

Additionally, Khushi shared a humorous note about the perks of having access to Janhvi’s wardrobe, highlighting the playful side of their relationship. The Dhadak actor, recognized for her protective instincts toward Khushi, frequently showcases their sisterly bond on social media, celebrating the strength of their connection.

On the work front, Khushi made her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and others.

Notably, for the premiere night of her first project, Khushi walked the red carpet in a sparkling gown that had previously been worn by her mother, Sridevi.

