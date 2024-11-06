Khushi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina sweetly holds her hair as she blows birthday candle: WATCH

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor brought in her birthday as the clock struck 12 on November 5. The young star organized a pajama party and spent the night celebrating her 24th birthday with her friends and he rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina. Now, a video from the event went viral online in which she can be seen blowing her birthday candle. Like a caring partner, Vedang was seen holding Khushi’s hair to protect them from getting messy.

In a video shared on Pinkvilla’s social media handle, Khushi Kapoor can be seen surrounded by her loved ones, all wearing customized ‘KK’ pajama sets. The clip shows The Archies debutant making a wish and blowing her birthday candle with her hair left loose. While she does so, her rumored boyfriend, actor Vedang Raina quickly holds her hair to avoid them from getting in her way.

Take a look:

A couple of hours ago, the birthday girl also dropped several inside visuals from her pajama party. The photo dump opens with Khushi posing with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah and their pal Muskan Chanana.

The following image features Boney Kapoor with Vedang (wearing a blue pajama set with ‘KK’ printed) on one side and Khushi on the other. Shanaya Kapoor also wore the pink customized pajama set and joined the bash.

On her birthday, many Bollywood celebs like Shanaya, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, her sister Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya, Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, Anshula Kapoor, and others took to their Instagram handles and showered her with love.

In his sweet post, Shikhar penned, “Happy Birthday Khushu, Best dog mommy" with a puppy emoji while De De Pyaar De actress Rakul expressed, “Wishing you a birthday full of sunshine, joy, and sweet surprises, Khushi! May this year be your best one yet!”

Her sister Anshula posted a monochrome image and penned, “Happy Birthday, my love. May life always bring you an abundance of joy. May your smile continue to light up every room you walk in to, and may all your heart desires always come true. ILY.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s movie with Junaid Khan. The movie, which is reportedly the adaptation of the hit Tamil film Love Today, is expected to hit cinemas on February 7, 2025.

