Khushi Kapoor Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya calls her 'best dog mommy'; Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya and more send good wishes

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular young actresses in the industry. The actress who debuted with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies celebrates her birthday on November 5, 2024. On this occasion, several celebrities and her family members, including Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, her sister Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya, Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, took to their Instagram handles and shared birthday wishes for her.

Sonam Kapoor, also Khushi's cousin and sister, shared her latest photo from a vacation in her Instagram stories. She wished her writing, "Happy Birthday, my doll.. be happy and cool always, Khushi Kapoor."

Sonam's sister and film producer, Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of the actress in her casual outfit, caressing her pet dogs in a lovely moment. She then wished, "Happy Birthday, my dolly," with heartfelt emojis.

In a similar approach, Khushi's sister Janhvi Kapoor's BF, Shikhar Pahariya, shared another picture of the 24-year-old cuddling with her dog and penned, "Happy Birthday Khushu, Best dog mommy" with a puppy emoji.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Khushi Kapoor's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, also shared a picture where they hugged each other and wished her. She also shared a picture from the actress' pajama party birthday celebration held last night, where she joined the celebration with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a gorgeous picture of Kapoor from one of her photoshoots. She wrote, "Wishing you a birthday full of sunshine, joy, and sweet surprises, Khushi! May this year be your best one yet!" with a shining star emoticon.

Alongside, her husband and film producer, Jackky Bhagnani, shared another still of her, The Archies, and wished her a wonderful year ahead with creativity, happiness, and success.

The actress' sister, Anshula Kapoor, also joined the list and shared a candid black-and-white picture with Kapoor from a function and a special note that read, "Happy Birthday, my love. May life always bring you an abundance of joy. May your smile continue to light up every room you walk in to, and may all your heart desires always come true. ILY."

