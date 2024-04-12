Who is Payal Kapadia? Know all about director whose film All We Imagine As Light will compete at Cannes 2024

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has done something extremely rare as her film All We Imagine as Light has found a place in the main competition of the Cannes Film Festival in France. This is a proud moment for every fan of Indian cinema because it's the first Indian film in the last 30 years to compete for the Palme d’Or award at Cannes.

The last Indian film that made it to the section was Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun’s Swaham in 1994.

Who is Payal Kapadia?

After her Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and her Master's from Sophia College, Payal Kapadia learned film direction at the Film and Television Institute of India. Interestingly, she was selected for the institute on her second attempt.

She made her debut as a filmmaker in 2014 by directing the short film Watermelon, Fish and Half Ghost. After doing a couple of short films, she directed a documentary film in 2021 titled A Night of Knowing Nothing which bagged the Oeil d'or (Golden Eye) award for best documentary during the Cannes Film Festival 2021. It'll be interesting to see if she also wins the prestigious award at Cannes this year.

About her film All We Imagine as Light

The Indo-French film, All We Imagine As Light is the story of a nurse named Prabha. Her life is disrupted when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Parallely, her roommate, Anu tries to find a private spot in the big city to be alone with her boyfriend but fails. One day, both Prabha and Anu go on a road trip to a beach town where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest.

About Cannes 2024

Cannes 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 14 to May 25. Apart from All We Imagine As Light, some of the other films that will be competing for the Palme d'Or are Anora, The Apprentice, Beating Hearts, Bird, Caught by the Tides, and more.

Quentin Dupieux's French comedy film The Second Act will open the festival.

Bollywood filmmakers congratulate Payal Kapadia

Ever since the announcement of Payal's All We Imagine As Light being nominated for the main competition at Cannes, many Bollywood filmmakers and actors have congratulated her.

Acclaimed writer and filmmaker, Varun Grover quoted the official tweet of the Festival de Cannes and wrote, "HUGE moment for Indian cinema. Cracking Cannes main competition for an Indian film is so rare an event that it happens only once (if at all) in the life of a generation. Go Payal Kapadia and team!"

Raees director Rahul Dholakia tweeted, "This is once in a 30 year phenomenon!! Congratulations to #PayalKapadia and wishing her and the team the best .. love and Duas .."

Amruta Subhash known for Raman Raghav 2.0, Gully Boy, Ghost Stories, Lust Stories 2, and more tweeted, "Feeling so proud after so many years an Indian film is selected at @Festival_Cannes in competition section..this is huge."

Richa Chadha also sent good wishes to Payal and wrote, "Historic achievement , this ! Amazing, amazing stuff! Just unbelievable. Wow! Congratulations to Payal and the whole team Heart swells with pride !"

Pinkvilla congratulates Payal for her outstanding achievement. We now look forward to seeing her film winning the competition.

ALSO READ: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light becomes 1st Indian film to compete at Cannes Film Festival in 30 years