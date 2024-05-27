Shabana Azmi says her relationship with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar is 'beautiful'; calls Javed Akhtar's ex-wife Honey Irani 'Family'

Veteran lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar got married to veteran actress Shabana Azmi in 1984. Before that, he was married to actress-screenwriter Honey Irani, and their divorce was finalized in 1985.

Javed and Honey's children Farhan Akhtar & Zoya Akhtar were kids at that time. It must have been an extremely tough phase for all of them at that time, but Shabana has now opened up and has thanked Honey for being 'generous'.

Shabana Azmi lauds Javed Akhtar's ex-wife's generousness

In a recent interview with Zoom, Shabana Azmi opened up about her beautiful relationship with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. She said that it was possible because of Javed Akhtar's ex-wife Honey Irani's generosity. The veteran actress said that it could not have been possible if Honey was not generous enough to share them with her.

Shabana said that Honey never created a bad picture of her in front of Farhan and Zoya who were kids at that time. "When they got that from their mother and they saw that I wasn’t the ‘stepmother’ they had read about in fairy tales, it became so much easier,” said Shabana.

Shabana Azmi on being the mother figure of Farhan & Zoya

Shabana talked about how she kept an organic approach towards Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar and never forced herself upon them. The Arth actress said that she didn’t push herself on them and didn’t try too hard. "I just let it be. I let the water flow its course," she said while adding that she shares a 'really beautiful relationship' with them.

"I would give a lot of credit to Honey for that but also to myself, Javed, and the children. Today, when you see us, we are like a family. She (Honey) is a family member,” she concluded.

Shabana Azmi's work front

Shabana Azmi is known as one of the most talented Bollywood actresses of all time. She has several highly acclaimed films in her kitty like Arth, Masoom, Amar Akbar Anthony, Ankur, and more. She was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

