PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia as All We Image As Light wins Grand Pix at Cannes 2024; 'A historic milestone'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Payal Kapadia and called it a historic milestone as her film All We Image As Light won the Grand Pix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light won the prestigious Grand Pix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Several celebrities expressed their happiness and pride as the filmmaker made India proud on the international platform. Now, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated her on the achievement.
PM Narendra Modi took to his official social media account and called Payal Kapadia's win a historic milestone.
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia on winning Grand Pix
On May 26, a while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle and shared a picture of the All We Imagine As Light team receiving the grand Pix award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
Sharing the picture, he penned, "India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work ‘All We Imagine as Light’. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India. This prestigious accolade not only honors her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers."
Have a look:
More about All We Imagine As Light
Payal Kapadia's movie became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix. For those unversed, All We Imagine As Light broke India’s 30-year-old jinx to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or award at Cannes. It premiered at the festival on May 23, 2024.
Helmed and penned by Payal and bankrolled by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das, All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles. It narrates the life of three Mumbai women who try to navigate life in the bid to fulfill their inner aspirations.
While talking to The Indian Express, Payal Kapadia shared her two cents on why it took us 3-decades to be nominated for the highest award at Cannes. She stated, “Indian films have their own ethos and performative quality that we are used to. But it is not well understood in the West,” adding that Indian films have their own ecosystem for films in every state that caters to a specific audience and this is why many filmmakers rightly don’t feel the need for Western validation.
ALSO READ: All We Imagine As Light: Payal Kapadia’s much talked about film wins Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024