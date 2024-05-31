9 best Shabana Azmi movies that are etched in our hearts

Shabana Azmi movies have been a source of entertainment for audiences over the years. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, is the actress’ latest film. Renowned for her versatility and acting prowess, she continues to impress with her performances.

Let's take a look at the best of Shabana Azmi movies below!

9 best Shabana Azmi movies that you must watch

1. Ankur

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Anant Nag, Sadhu Meher

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 1974

Where to watch: YouTube

In 1974, Ankur, directed by the esteemed Shyam Benegal, emerged as a landmark in Indian cinema and played a pivotal role in shaping the career of its lead actress, Shabana Azmi. Against the backdrop of rural India, the film unfolds a poignant narrative of societal oppression, exploitation, and the indomitable human spirit.

In 1974, Ankur, directed by the esteemed Shyam Benegal, emerged as a landmark in Indian cinema and played a pivotal role in shaping the career of its lead actress, Shabana Azmi. Against the backdrop of rural India, the film unfolds a poignant narrative of societal oppression, exploitation, and the indomitable human spirit.

Shabana Azmi's debut portrayal as Laxmi, a young woman entangled in the complexities of societal expectations and personal challenges, left a profound impact. Ankur remains a timeless classic, revered for its powerful storytelling, authentic performances, and bold exploration of societal dynamics in rural India.

2. Arth

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Release year: 1982

Where to watch: YouTube

Arth, directed by Mahesh Bhatt in 1982, is renowned for its intricate exploration of human connections and inner conflict. Shabana Azmi shines in her portrayal of Kavita Sanyal, a woman wrestling with the aftermath of her husband's infidelity.

Throughout the film, audiences are drawn into Kavita's quest for self-realization and autonomy as she confronts societal norms and grapples with the intricacies of love, betrayal, and liberation.

3. Sparsh

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Release year: 1980

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah movie Sparsh, a 1980 film directed by Sai Paranjpye, is a poignant exploration of human relationships and resilience. Set in a school for the visually impaired, the film delicately navigates themes of love, empathy, and self-discovery.

Shabana Azmi portrays Aniruddh Parmar's wife, Kavita, who joins the school as a teacher. Her interactions with Aniruddh, played by Naseeruddin Shah, a visually impaired principal, form the emotional core of the film.

4. Masoom

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Family

Release year: 1983

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Masoom, Shabana Azmi portrays Indu, DK's compassionate and understanding wife, played by Naseeruddin Shah. Their lives take a profound turn when DK's illegitimate son, Rahul, portrayed by Jugal Hansraj, enters their lives unexpectedly. Her portrayal beautifully captures the complexities of her character as she navigates the challenges of accepting Rahul into their family while dealing with her own emotions.

5. Mandi

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 1983

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In 1983, Mandi, directed by Shyam Benegal, marked a notable addition to Shabana Azmi's esteemed filmography. Situated within the confines of a brothel in a small town, the narrative delves deep into the lives of the women who inhabit this space, unraveling complex societal constructs and the assertion of female autonomy. Shabana Azmi's portrayal injects a profound emotional resonance, elevating the film to a distinguished status within her repertoire of work.

6. Fire

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Release year: 1996

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fire movie Shabana Azmi, directed by Deepa Mehta and released in 1996, marks a pivotal moment in Shabana Azmi's career. Against the vibrant backdrop of modern urban India, the film fearlessly challenges societal norms and prejudices by delving into the unorthodox relationship between the women who are portrayed by Azmi and Nandita Das.

The film sparked intense debates and controversy, igniting conversations about sexuality, gender roles, and the boundaries of societal acceptance.

7. Godmother

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Milind Gunaji, Nirmal Pandey

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Release year: 1999

Where to watch: DisneyPlus Hotstar

Godmother, directed by Vinay Shukla and released in 1999, highlights Shabana Azmi's outstanding acting skills in a role that garnered widespread praise. The film unfolds in the gritty underworld of rural India, tracing the ascent of Rambhi, played by Shabana Azmi, as she navigates the challenges of a predominantly male criminal landscape.

8. Paar

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 1984

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah movie Paar, a film directed by Goutam Ghose and released in 1984, showcases the actress’ exceptional talent in a poignant narrative that explores the struggles of marginalized communities.

Set against the backdrop of rural India, the film follows the harrowing journey of Naurangia, portrayed by Shabana Azmi and her husband Naurang, played by Naseeruddin Shah, as they confront oppression and exploitation.

9. Mirch Masala

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 1987

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Mirch Masala, directed by Ketan Mehta in 1987, Shabana Azmi played the role of Sonbai, a resilient woman at the center of the village's resistance, which is both captivating and stirring. As the corrupt tax collector, portrayed by Naseeruddin Shah, targets Sonbai, she boldly defies societal constraints, rallying the women of the village to stand alongside her in defiance.

The film remains a poignant portrayal of empowerment and solidarity, with Shabana Azmi's performance shining brightly as a beacon of hope in the face of adversity.

Throughout her illustrious career, Shabana Azmi has graced the silver screen with a plethora of extraordinary performances spanning various cinematic genres. Although singling out a definitive best film from her extensive repertoire poses a challenge, the indelible impact of movies such as Arth, Masoom, and Fire is undeniable.

