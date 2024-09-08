Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh confirm becoming parents to baby girl; emotional fans shower love on couple

Today, September 8, 2024, is an extremely happy day for the beautiful couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. They have welcomed their first child into the world. Earlier, several reports confirmed that the couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Now, Ranveer and Deepika have made the official announcement on social media. After the post was shared, fans got emotional and showered love on the couple.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their happiness with their followers on their Instagram handles. They posted the announcement confirming that they welcomed a baby girl and revealed her birth date. The picture stated, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer.” The text was surrounded by a golden bow.

The new parents and their baby received heartwarming wishes and love under the post. Emotional fans extended their congratulations and showered the family with prayers and blessings. One person exclaimed, “Lil deepu is here y'allllll,” accompanied by crying face emojis, while a netizen stated, “I’m crying with happiness.”

A fan wished, "Congratulation dears (face holding back tears emojis)." Another user expressed their sentiments, saying, “The wait is over these cuties are now parents so freaking happy for you guys. finally your princess has arrived congratulations to the family we are so happy for you guys that I can't describe in words what am I feeling now congratulations parents.” Many people left crying and heart emojis in the comments.

Deepika Padukone was admitted to the hospital yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. A day before that, the actress and her husband, Ranveer Singh, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for their little one.

Earlier this month, they shared a maternity photoshoot on Instagram. The couple looked stunning in the monochromatic pictures. Deepika flaunted her baby bump in some photos while Ranveer held her close in the others and stared at her lovingly. The post was simply captioned with an evil eye amulet, a heart, and an infinity emoji.

