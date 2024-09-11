The Buckingham Murders: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming crime thriller

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to return to the big screen with The Buckingham Murders. The trailer of the crime thriller has intrigued the audience and increased their excitement. As the release of the movie draws closer, let’s look at some of the important details, including the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and more that you should know before watching it in theaters.

The cast of The Buckingham Murders is led by Kareena Kapoor Khan. It also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is a milestone film for Kareena as it marks her maiden production. The screenplay has been penned by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor.

The plot of The Buckingham Murders revolves around a crime investigation conducted by Kareena’s character Detective Jasmeet Bhamra. The neighborhood is hiding a number of secrets about the missing child.

The 2-minute, 34-second trailer shows Jas questioning a number of suspects while going through her trauma from a personal tragedy. It gives a peek into the mystery as well as the twists and turns that are in store for the viewers.

Watch the trailer here!

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given The Buckingham Murders an ‘A’ rating. According to their website, the runtime of the film is 109 minutes, 37 seconds, aka 1 hour, 49 minutes, and 37 seconds.

One song titled Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya has been released from the soundtrack. It has been composed by Bally Sagoo, sung by Vicky Marley, and written by Devshi Khanduri. Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya is a peppy yet emotional track and the music video shows Kareena dancing into the night.

The Buckingham Murders is set for a theatrical release on September 13, 2024. The film premiered at the prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival in 2023 where it received positive reviews. It was also screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in the same year.

