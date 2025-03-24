Jr NTR owns the dance floor with his suave moves to Ayudha Pooja as Devara hits theaters in Japan; WATCH

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 recently hit the big screens in Japan after being released in India back in 2024. As the action thriller reached the Japanese audience, the actor, along with director Koratala Siva, were seen promoting the movie.

During the same, Jr NTR was seen enjoying a dance number with his fans in Japan during the film’s screening. As the actor burst out with excitement, he went ahead and joined them, setting the dance floor on fire with his suave hook step from the song Ayudha Pooja. The video was shared by PRO Vamsi Kaka on social media.

Check out the video here:

The movie Devara: Part 1 was an action drama venture featuring the tale of Devara, a chieftain from a coastal village who makes a living by smuggling goods alongside his counterparts from neighboring towns.

However, a feud erupts between him and his contemporaries after Devara realizes what he has been smuggling, making the others engage in revenge upon him. In a twist of fate, Devara becomes a sort of ghost who prevents anyone from smuggling.

The movie also showcases the life of Devara’s son, who is entirely different from his father. It was the first installment in a duology, and a sequel will likely be made in subsequent years. In addition to Jr NTR, the movie starred Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and many others in key roles.

Moving forward, Jr NTR is currently working on his movie War 2, in which he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film, which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji, features the RRR actor as an antagonist, with Kiara Advani playing the female lead.

On the other hand, Jr NTR will also be seen in the lead role for the movie tentatively titled NTRNEEL (Dragon), directed by Prashanth Neel. While the premise and synopsis of the film haven’t been told, the film is expected to hit the big screens in 2026.