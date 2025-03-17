Revisiting the Box Office Performance of Saif Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Parampara

Recently, the popular and much hyped actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. The film also features a huge ensemble cast of popular actors from the 90s coming back like Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Marzi, Jugal Hansraj and Archana Puran Singh, directed by Shauna Gautam.

Nadaaniyan faced harsh and negative reviews from the audience which resulted in an overall poor perception created for the film. While the son didn’t get a good reception on his debut, it is interesting to know that the father Saif Ali Khan saw a similar fate too during his debut.

Saif Ali Khan's Parampara and its box office performance

Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in the year 1993 with the multistarrer action drama film Parampara. It was directed by Yash Chopra and was the last time he directed a film outside his own banner Yash Raj Films. The film was led by a star studded cast featuring Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon and several others.

Unlike what one would expect from a film by such a great director featuring such a group of superstars, Parampara was a box office flop. The film was made at a budget of over Rs 3 crores but ended its run with a box office collection of just Rs 3 crores India net. The worldwide gross collection for the film stood at Rs 3.75 crores only. Like Nadaaniyan, Paramapara too received heavy criticism from the audience and proved to be a failed debut for Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisement

In 1993, Saif Ali Khan had 3 films released in total which included Aashik Awara and Pehchaan. Similarly for Ibrahim, the actor will be next seen in Sarzameen co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol in the leads. His third film Diler is a sports drama co-starring Sreeleela.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.