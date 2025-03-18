Nadaaniyan: Vikram Bhatt predicts Ibrahim Ali Khan will be big star; says he did better than dad Saif Ali Khan in his debut

Vikram Bhatt came to the defense of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor after they faced criticism for their debut in Karan Johar’s Nadaaniyan. Although Vikram admitted that he wasn’t particularly fond of the film, he commended their performances, which have received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. Bhatt predicted that Ibrahim would be a big star and added that he did better than his dad Saif Ali Khan in his debut.

During a conversation with Galatta India, Vikram Bhatt reportedly expressed his confusion over the online trolling that Nadaaniyan has been receiving. He mentioned that he liked both lead actors, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and specifically praised Ibrahim's performance.

Vikram acknowledged that while the quality of the film is a separate matter, the current narrative around nepotism creates unrealistic expectations for newcomers. He pointed out that it’s unfair to expect exceptional performances in a debut film, adding that Ibrahim showed a natural presence in front of the camera and demonstrated acting potential.

Bhatt further clarified that he had no issues with Ibrahim’s acting, emphasizing that the film wasn’t his cup of tea but was targeted at Gen Z and teenagers. He also mentioned that while the film didn’t appeal to his taste, it was designed for a younger audience. As a filmmaker, he acknowledged that both Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor performed well in their respective roles.

Vikram Bhatt also addressed the comparisons between Ibrahim Ali Khan and his father, Saif Ali Khan. He reportedly stated that such comparisons are inevitable, especially since Ibrahim closely resembles Saif.

However, Vikram expressed confidence that Ibrahim holds his own despite these comparisons, even suggesting that his performance in his debut film was better than Saif’s early work. The filmmaker further asserted that he was certain Ibrahim would become a big star in the future.

In Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan played the role of Arjun Mehta, sharing the screen with Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi. Moving forward, Ibrahim is set to appear in Sarzameen, where he will star alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He is also working on a sports drama titled Diler.