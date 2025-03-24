PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna attend grand trailer launch of Sikandar; Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor return from family vacay and more
It has been an eventful day in B-town. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna attended the grand trailer launch of Sikandar. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor returned from a family vacation and more.
Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, and others attended the grand trailer launch of Sikandar. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor returned from family vacation. Here are some big celebrity spottings of the day.
1. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna grace trailer launch of Sikandar
On March 23, 2025, the makers of the upcoming action thriller, Sikandar, hosted a grand trailer launch. Salman Khan and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna attended the event. Actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Anjini Dhawan also made their presence felt. Director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were also in attendance.
2. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor return from family vacation
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took a short break from work and headed for a family getaway with their boys. On Sunday, the Bollywood couple returned to Mumbai, looking refreshed and rejuvenated. While Bebo stunned in a long blue kurta with black pants, Saif looked dapper in a gray t-shirt with blue denim pants.
3. John Abraham waves at paparazzi at an event
The Diplomat actor, John Abraham, attended an event in Mumbai with Pooja Bhatt. The actor was seen graciously posing and waving at the shutterbugs. For the program, the Pathaan actor arrived wearing a plain white t-shirt, which he layered with a casual shirt. With blue jeans, he sported white sneakers. Don’t miss his dimpled smile!
4. Soha Ali Khan cutely poses with daughter Inaaya Kemmu
After Kareena and Saif, his sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, was also spotted at Mumbai airport. The Rang De Basanti actress arrived hand-in-hand with her daughter, Inaaya Kemmu. The daughter made sure to cutely pose for the shutterbugs.
5. Malaika Arora makes waves at airport
Model, actress, and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora made heads turn as she arrived at Mumbai airport on March 23, 2025. Yet again, the diva didn’t fail to impress the fashion police with her stunning and comfortable airport look.
6. Isha Koppikar paints the town pink
Kyaa Kool Hai Hum actress, Isha Koppikar left her mark at Mumbai airport. She was seen wearing a pink co-ord set with a white cropped top and matching shoes. Don’t miss her pink eyewear!
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
