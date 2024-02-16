Ishq Vishk QUIZ: Answer these 6 questions from Shahid Kapoor starrer before you gear up for Rohit Saraf-Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Reload

Do you remember Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk? The college romance film was quite a hit of that time. Be it the songs, the acting of the actors, or the storyline everything was a hit. Well, after so many years the charm is all set to return with Ishq Vishk Rebound. The new-age romance stars Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and others.

Before you get into the grove for Ishq Vishk Rebound, we have a quiz for you about Ishq Vishk to test your memory. Answer these 6 questions and prove that you loved watching this film.

