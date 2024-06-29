When Tiger Shroff shot for Baaghi 3 action scenes in -7 degrees temperature; WATCH

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti and is renowned for his versatility and intense action sequences. Recently, he shared a video on his social media from the sets of Baaghi 3, showcasing him performing thrilling action scenes.

Tiger Shroff recalls shooting for Baaghi 3 in -7 degrees

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram stories to reshare a throwback video from the sets of Baaghi 3. The video shows him performing action sequences in cold weather alongside the movie's cast and crew. Tiger reminisced about his days on the Baaghi 3 set, recalling "-7 degrees, kicking a** and getting my a** kicked," working with the best jaikastunts, #baaghi3 #thowback".

Nikitin Dheer laus Tiger Shroff's dedication and fitness

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Nikitin Dheer expressed his belief that labeling Tiger Shroff as a failure due to a series of unsuccessful films would be a significant mistake. He praised Tiger, stating that the SOTY 2 actor is destined to become a very big star. Despite his ups and downs, he possesses a certain madness towards his work that can never fail.

Continuing his admiration for Tiger, Dheer remarked, "He is the king of action. The kind of physique he has, others need CGI to match it. Despite facing criticism, he always maintains a positive attitude. He is a human being and might feel hurt, but I have never seen him react negatively towards anyone."

Nikitin Dheer also emphasized that Tiger is incredibly hard-working and he has known him since before he entered the film industry and was preparing for his debut.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha. According to recent reports from Pinkvilla, Shroff is currently in discussions with Karan Johar for his next big-budget film, where he is set to appear in a completely new and unseen avatar.

