Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday drops BTS moments from set; reveals she 'tripped and fell’ during first shot

Ananya Panday recently made her web series debut with Call Me Bae. She has been winning praise from the audience for her performance in the comedy-drama. The actress has now shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the set and revealed that she ‘tripped and fell over’ during the first shot.

Today, September 8, 2024, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and dropped some BTS glimpses from her recently released show Call Me Bae. She said, “Some #CallMeBAE moments (binge now on @primevideoin” and explained each slide one by one in the caption. In the first picture, she was seen sitting in one of her costumes with a cap, saying “GUTS.” In the caption, she wrote, “1. GUTS if you haven’t seen the show yet.”

The next two photos were of Ananya making cute expressions. She stated, “2. & 3. bae’s face before and after you see the show.” In the fourth shot, her character Bella’s outfit consisted of a lovely scarf. Ananya mentioned, “4. Bae has a scarf hidden in almost every look she wears!! How many can you spot?”

The next picture showed the actress shooting for one of the first scenes in the film. Ananya explained, “5. First shot of the shoot! Right before I tripped and fell over all the LV bags.”

Have a look at Ananya’s post!

Ananya posted a selfie with her co-star Muskkaan Jaferi and exclaimed, “6. My Muskiiiii Sairu #BehenCode.” She gave a glimpse of her “7. Cute shoes,” with bows. Another slide showed a Vada Pav in Ananya’s hand. She wrote, “8. Aloooo squishy which actually I had had in real life and @gurfatehpirzada (Neel) never had!”

Ananya further shared a reel in nightwear and stated, “9. She’s cute! Even when she sleeps.” A selfie showed Ananya with tears in her eyes, and she exclaimed, “10. Cryyyying.” The last image was of Ananya and her mother, Bhavana Pandey, on the newsroom set. The former captioned it, “11. Mama came to TRP set.”

Call Me Bae stars Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the series can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

