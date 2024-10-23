Kajol didn’t agree with her character Simran fasting on Karwa Chauth for Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: ‘Don’t understand why people…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became a milestone, not just in the careers of the two stars but also in the history of Indian cinema. Even after decades of its theatrical release, the movie is still screened at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. While cinema lovers still watch and rewatch the film, there’s one particular scene in the Aditya Chopra directorial that doesn’t resonate with Kajol. The actress stated that she didn’t agree with her character Simran fasting for SRK’s character Raj on Karwa Chauth in the movie.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Kajol opened up about the Indian festival of Karwa Chauth, which was elaborately celebrated in her 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. When asked if she agreed with it, the actress said, “I didn’t agree with Simran in a lot of places.” Sharing her two cents on Simran fasting for Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) in the romantic musical, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame said that she doesn’t understand why people have to starve themselves. “Bhookha kisko rehna hai (Yes, so what? I don’t understand why people have to starve themselves. Who likes to starve)?” she opined.

A couple of days ago, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2024, she dropped a poster of DDLJ and wished her fans who celebrated the Indian festival. She also urged cinema lovers to watch the film at Maratha Mandir as the film marked 29 years of its release. Her fun caption read, “29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth… wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film. It’s 0 calories.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic thriller film with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. On the other hand, SRK is all set to start shooting for King with his daughter Suhana Khan. Soon after which, he will move to filming Pathaan 2. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that King Khan is aiming to have a 3-film line-up in place before he starts shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s actioner.

ALSO READ: 29 Years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Kajol celebrates ‘OG of Karva Chauth’ in a post ft Shah Rukh Khan; ‘Maybe go to Maratha mandir…’