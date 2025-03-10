Maa First Look: After Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, Kajol is set for ‘battle’ in mythological horror; film's release date out

In 2024, Ajay Devgn entertained the audience with the horror movie Shaitaan. Now, his wife Kajol is set to star in a film of this genre. The first look of the movie titled Maa has been released. Kajol is gearing up for a huge ‘battle’ in this mythological horror. The theatrical release date has also been revealed as June 27, 2025.

Today, March 10, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Maa unveiled its first look across their social media platforms. In the motion poster, Kajol’s character was seen holding her daughter in a protective hug. There were some cuts and wounds on their hands and faces. The background suggested a fight between good and evil. An intriguing and powerful score played in the background.

The caption of the post read, “Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you. #Maa #Maa27June.”

Check out Maa’s first look here!

Netizens were impressed with the first look of Maa and showed their appreciation in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Wow, we're looking forward to the premiere, it's going to be great,” and another exclaimed, “I'M SO SEATED FOR THIS.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa is about the timeless battle between good and evil. It promises a lot of suspense and intense drama. Alongside Kajol in the titular role, the cast includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma.

In his wrap post from last year, Vishal Furia shared his experience of working with Kajol. He stated, “I was very nervous with this huge responsibility of transitioning a ‘Superstar of romance’ to the Horror genre. But from day one, the ease with which she just jumped genres made the job smooth for me. Her eyes portrayed fear, scare, shock and horror with the same believability that she portrays emotions.”

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The movie is slated to arrive in theaters on June 27, 2025 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.