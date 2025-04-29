Raid 2: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming crime thriller film

The release of Raid 2 is just around the corner. Fans are eagerly awaiting for this Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer to hit the big screens. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and all other important details you should know about the movie before watching it.

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Vaani Kapoor will be seen as his wife, while Riteish Deshmukh plays the antagonist Dada Manohar Bhai. Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial will also be seen in significant parts. Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yo Yo Honey Singh have special appearances in songs.

The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 movie Raid. It focuses on Ajay Devgn’s character, Amay Patnaik, conducting his 75th raid. A 2-minute, 34-second trailer offers the viewers a glimpse of the engaging story. It teases the face-off between Amay Patnaik and Dada Bhai. The trailer is packed with powerful dialogues and thrilling sequences.

Watch the official trailer here!

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Raid 2 a ‘UA 7+’ rating. According to their website, the film's runtime is 150 minutes and 53 seconds, which means 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 53 seconds.

A few songs from the soundtrack of the movie have been released. Nasha is a scintillating dance number featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, who sets the stage on fire with her moves. Kamle is a romantic song showcasing Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor’s chemistry. Tumhe Dillagi is another love track with the lead pair. It is a remake of the popular classic song. Money Money is a party number in which Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez set the vibe.

Raid 2 is slated to release in cinemas on May 1, 2025. It will be clashing with the horror comedy The Bhootnii at the box office.

