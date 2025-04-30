Suriya has a message for Nani and Ajay Devgn as HIT 3, Raid 2 are set for box office clash with Retro

Suriya is all geared up for his movie Retro, slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Ahead of its release, the actor has penned an affectionate note for the stars and films that clash releasing on the same day.

In a recent post on social media, Suriya penned, “Dearest Sasi & Simran, Nani, Ajay sir & Riteish, all the cast & crew of #TouristFamily #HIT3 #Raid2 Wishing you the bestest! #Anbannafans Lots of love and respect for your support for #Retro... May each of our films be a success & entertain the audience in theatres tomorrow.”

See the post here:

For those unaware, films Retro, HIT 3, Tourist Family, and Raid 2 are all releasing on the same day. The Nani starrer flick HIT: The Third Case is the subsequent installment in the HIT Universe as the Natural Star plays a violent police officer on the hunt for serial killers.

With Nani in the lead, the movie directed by Sailesh Kolanu features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, marking her debut in Telugu. Moreover, Sasikumar and Simran are headlining a comedy-drama movie titled Tourist Family.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be hitting the big screens this year with the film Raid 2. The Hindi-language crime thriller directed by Raj Kumar Gupta is a sequel to 2018’s Raid.

The movie focuses on the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who once again tracks down another white-collar crime. Similar to the first one, the movie is also based on real-life raids conducted by the Income Tax Department.

Coming to Retro, the Suriya starrer is a romantic actioner featuring the story of a man who has a violent past. Despite his attempts to stay away from the same and lead a peaceful life with his wife, his past catches up, drifting them apart. How they reunite and the challenges he faces set up the rest of the movie.

With Suriya in the lead, the film has Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

