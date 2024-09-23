Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji calls mom Tanuja ‘typical Indian mother’ for instilling THESE values: ‘Used to accompany her on set but…’

Bollywood actress Kajol's mother, veteran actress Tanuja, is celebrating her 81st birthday today. On this special occasion, Tanuja's daughter Tanishaa Mukerji reflected on their upbringing and how her mother instilled strong values in them, describing her as a 'typical Indian mother'. Tanishaa also added, “I used to accompany my mother on set, but I didn’t enjoy it because she used to cry in several scenes and all, and I used to get very upset.”

In an interview with Indian Express, Tanishaa Mukerji reflected on the challenges her mother, Tanuja, encountered as a working single mother. She emphasized the difficulties single mothers face in balancing work and family responsibilities. However, Tanishaa noted their fortunate circumstance of living in a joint family, which meant they were raised with the support of their grandmother and great-grandmother, benefiting from the care of three generations.

Tanishaa Mukerji shared that, like any typical Indian mother, Tanuja emphasized the importance of discipline and good behavior in raising her daughters. She added, “I have a very normal film family. My mother is a very normal person. She is a typical Indian mother. She knows how to bring up her children, instill the right values.

She disciplined us, as well as spoiled us.” Discipline was a significant priority for her mother, who taught them about good manners, how to interact with others, and the importance of respectful behavior. Tanishaa expressed that if this reflects a normal family dynamic, then they certainly fit that description, as their mother was firm about maintaining proper conduct.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her childhood, Tanishaa Mukerji reminisced about watching her mother prepare for work, feeling a sense of excitement each time. She would often tell Tanuja, "Mom, when I grow up, I want to do my hair like this and my makeup like that." Tanishaa revealed that her mother’s influence played a significant role in her desire to become an actress.

However, she also shared that accompanying her mother on set wasn't always enjoyable.“I used to accompany my mother on set, but I didn’t enjoy it because she used to cry in several scenes and all, and I used to get very upset,” the actress said.

Earlier today, Kajol shared two wonderful photos on Instagram celebrating Tanuja’s 81st birthday. In the first image, Kajol looks stunning in a black saree paired with a full-sleeved blouse, standing next to her mother, who sits gracefully in a regal purple dress complemented by a pink stole, a pearl necklace, and elegant earrings.

Advertisement

Kajol's sister, Tanishaa, joins them in a lovely pink saree with a sleeveless blouse, and the three of them are all smiling, showcasing a heartwarming family moment. The second photo features a customized cake decorated with a picture of the veteran actress Tanuja, adorned with flowers and berries. Kajol’s heartfelt post expresses her love, celebrating her mother as an 'evergreen, crazy, beautiful goddess'.

ALSO READ: Inside Kajol’s mother Tanuja’s 81st birthday: Actress looks stunning in black saree and poses with sis Tanishaa, but customized cake has our attention