Kajol’s son Yug gives sweetest hug to her in latest post; netizens call it ‘cutest thing on the internet today’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are doting parents to Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. The couple never misses an opportunity to shower love on their kids. Recently, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture. The picture is winning hearts online, with one fan calling it the "cutest thing on the internet."

In the picture shared by Kajol, her son Yug Devgan can be seen giving his mom the warmest hug, and we are simply in awe of it. Besides Yug’s hug, another thing that catches our attention is Kajol holding their pet, and the dog's reaction is unmissable.

The caption read, "Four arms four paws and one giant hug..happy 2nd birthday to my doggy baby, #pawsitivevibesonly #dogsofinstagram #notyouraveragepup #barkingmad #wooflife."

See the post here:

Netizens were quick to react to the post. One person wrote, "cutest thing on the internet today." Someone commented, "Having a son is the most beautiful feeling in the word." Someone wrote, "Unconditional Love. So heart-touching pic shared by u." One individual wrote, "This is soo wholesome, much love to you, your family including your doggy."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are often seen with their kids and they were spotted together at a Durga Puja pandal back in October 2024. In a video, Kajol humorously pinched Ajay to get him to pose, showcasing her playful side.

In the clip, Ajay stands between them, one arm lovingly around Yug. When he looks away, Kajol playfully pinches his hand, prompting him to adjust his pose. He quickly pulls her closer by wrapping his other arm around her shoulder for a perfect family photo.

Meanwhile, their son Yug's reaction is absolutely priceless! Towards the end of the video, he teasingly interacts with Ajay, adding even more sweetness to the heartwarming family moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be next seen in Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is slated to hit theaters around Republic Day 2025.

