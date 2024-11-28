Ajay Devgn celebrates 27 years of Ishq with Kajol; nostalgic fans call them ‘Bollywood ki no. 1 jodi’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. The two, happily married for over 25 years, have been going strong with their relationship. Meanwhile, their beloved film, Indra Kumar’s Ishq, has completed 27 years of its release. On the special occasion, the Singham Again actor shared a special post.

Today, on November 28, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and shared an endearing collage featuring him and his wife, Kajol. One of the pictures was a cute still from their film, Ishq, while the other picture was the couple’s latest photo as Devgn wrapped his arm around his wife and Kajol leaned her head on his shoulder. "27 years of Ishq and ISHQ @kajol," the post was captioned.

Take a look:

Soon after, fans got nostalgic about the film and also gushed over the power couple as they flooded the Singham Again actor’s post. A fan reminded of the superhit song from the film as he wrote, "Dekho dekho Janam hum Dil apna tere liye laye" while another called them, "Bollywood ki 1 jodi super love you ajay sir" while a third fan mentioned, "She's still as beautiful as ever" while another fan quipped, "Ishq chalu aahe" and another fan noted, "More beautiful nowadays"

Advertisement

Directed by Indra Kumar, Ishq is a romantic-comedy film that was released in 1997. The celebrated film featured Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol in the lead roles, along with Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johny Lever, and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles.

Apart from Ishq, Ajay and Kajol have shared screen space in movies like Hungama, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, and Gundaraj, among others.

For the unversed, Ajay and Kajol’s love blossomed on the sets of Anees Bazmee’s Hungama, which was released in 1995. The two got married on February 24, 1999, and are now parents to two kids- Nysa and Yug.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Going further, he has Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Kajol has Sarzameen alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s heartwarming birthday wish for Karan Deol is proof there is no greater love than that of family