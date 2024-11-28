Sarzameen: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut movie with Kajol to clash with Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force? Here's what we know

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is preparing for his Bollywood debut in the highly anticipated film Sarzameen, alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Reports indicate that the film is aiming for a January 2025 release, possibly around Republic Day, similar to Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025. This could potentially lead to a box office clash between the two films.

According to a report by India Today Digital, the shooting for Sarzameen was completed in April 2024, with a few portions being reshot recently. If post-production progresses as planned, the film is targeting a release in January next year, potentially around Republic Day.

The movie, which has a patriotic theme, is described as a hard-hitting drama about an army officer’s relentless mission to combat terrorism in Kashmir, with Ibrahim Ali Khan playing a key role.

Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran also have significant, though undisclosed, roles in the film. Directed by Kayoze Irani and co-produced by Karan Johar.

Apart from this, Ibrahim also has a sports drama titled Diler in the pipeline, which reportedly focuses on the life of a marathoner. According to a report by Times of India, South actress Sreeleela will be paired alongside the actor in the movie.

Diler is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The movie is currently in production and being shot in London.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla earlier reported that while Akshay Kumar's Sky Force arrives on January 24, 2025, the team at Maddock is committed to launching the theatrical trailer during the Christmas Holiday 2024 period.

Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. The movie also stars Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya in pivotal roles.

Pinkvilla reported that Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and their team believe that Sky Force is ideally suited for a Republic Day release due to its action-packed, dramatic, and emotional content, along with its patriotic theme.

The film, set against the backdrop of India's first airstrike on Pakistan, has reportedly turned out very well. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

