When Kajol revealed distributing marriage card with the wrong location to media on her wedding to Ajay Devgn; THROWBACK

Kajol has always been praised for her unfiltered personality and fun-loving nature. There have been several instances when the Bollywood actress graced Kapil Sharma's show. She recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. While fans enjoyed watching them, let us revisit a moment when the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star admitted to inviting media persons to the wrong location on her wedding day.

Kajol and Shruti Hassan arrived at The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their short film Devi. During one of the segments, the comedian had a list of rumors that he narrated to the guests, asking whether they were true or not.

So, he asked the Tanhaji actress, "Aapki jab shaadi huyi, aapne media walo ko galat address ke card bheje the taaki woh aapki shaadi mein na aa paaye (When you got married, you sent cards with wrong addresses to the media so that they could not attend your wedding). Is it true?" Surprisingly, Kajol said, "Yes".

Archana Puran Singh was surprised to hear her answer, and Kapil mentioned that she should not have invited them rather than calling them at the wrong location. To this, Kajol explained, "Kyunki mujhe pata tha ki agar main nahi batati unko toh woh kahin na kahin se pata lagate ki shaadi kahan pe hai. Toh agar maine unko galat address de diya toh dhundhte hi nahi na."

"(Because I knew that if I did not tell them, they would somehow find out where the wedding was taking place. So if I gave them the wrong address, they would not attempt to inquire about it)."

For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999. They co-starred in films such as Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, and others. Earlier this year, in February, the couple celebrated their 25th anniversary, treating fans with a candid picture of themselves. They are parents to two children, Nysa and Yug.

