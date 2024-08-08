Kakuda actor Saqib Saleem flaunts abs in latest PIC with mystery girl; fans ask 'Ye haath kiske hain'

Actor Saqib Saleem, who marked his debut with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in 2011, has worked in a handful of films. Saqib was last seen in the recently released film, Kakuda which also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh. The actor is currently on summer vacation, his Instagram handle says it all. Saqib's latest Instagram post features a mystery girl and fans are wondering about the woman hiding herself in the picture.

On August 8, Saqib Saleem took to the platform to share a few pictures of himself from the vacation. In the first picture, Saqib can be seen posing in front of the mirror as he clicks his selfie.

The Kakuda actor is flaunting his abs in the photo. We also see the hands of a girl grabbing him from the back. He is sporting a blonde hairstyle these days.

Saqib accompanied his post with a few starry emojis in the caption.

Take a look at his post here:

The post also features a picture in which Saqib is soaking himself in the sun against the colonial building and lush greenery. He is sitting on a bench in the photo. One of the pictures shows him watching something on a laptop.

Varun Dhawan dropped a reaction in the comment section. Varun wrote, "Ladka apna sexy hain (Our boy is sexy)."

Other Instagram users also reacted to Saqib's latest post. "Humein peeche ka raaz pata karna hai," an Instagram user commented.

Advertisement

"Hot...hot, but I am jealous, who is with you," read a comment. "Ye mohatarma kaun hai (Who is this lady?)" a fan wrote.

"Piche ladki kaun hai (Who is the girl standing behind?)" read a comment. "Yeh haat kiske hain Thakur," a fan wrote.

Two days ago on August 6, Saqib Saleem dropped some pictures from his vacation diaries. The first picture of Kakuda actor from the series features two glasses of coffee being kept on the grass.

"Coffee for two," the caption read.

On the work front, Saqib Saleem has worked in movies like Bombay Talkies, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Race 3, Dishoom, Dil Juunglee, and 83. Saqib is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Dulha No.1.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride-to-be makes first appearance after puja; besties Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem arrive