Karan Johar drops cryptic note amid strong reactions from netizens after Adar Poonawalla acquires 50% stake in Dharma Productions: 'People at the top...'

Nearly a week back, Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions officially announced a binding agreement to invest Rs 1000 crore in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. The development was received with strong reactions from netizens on the internet, and amidst all this, the filmmaker dropped a cryptic note on his Instagram handle.

Today, October 27, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and shared a cryptic note that read, "Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating."

This comes at the time when the news of Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions taking over a 50% stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment was announced. The association met with a strong reaction from the internet users.

For the unversed, nearly a week back, the big news of collaboration was made official. The strategic move aims to craft compelling content for a global audience. The substantial investment grants Serene Productions a 50% stake in Dharma, while Karan Johar will maintain the other half of the ownership. The filmmaker will serve as the Executive Chairman, driving the company's creative vision forward.

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mehta will serve as Chief Executive Officer, collaborating closely with Karan to shape the strategic direction and ensure operational excellence within the organization.

In an official statement shared, Karan Johar expressed his enthusiasm for the exciting collaboration. He emphasized how Dharma Productions has always narrated the stories with meaningful storytelling that embodies Indian culture.

He noted his father’s vision of making films with a lasting impact, stating, "My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights."

On the work front, Karan Johar’s last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Furthermore, he is currently enjoying the release of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 3 on Netflix, made under Dharmatics Entertainment. Additionally, he also has an exciting lineup of films made under his banner, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Dhadak 2 among others.

