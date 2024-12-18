In July 2024, Lakshya made his acting debut with the Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt-directed Kill, and the film won global appreciation for the breathtaking action sequences. The film was produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, and made rounds to the international festive circuits too. Soon after, Karan Johar announced a romantic comedy titled Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya and Ananya Panday in the lead, and the film is presently on the floors, gearing up for a 2025 release. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Lakshya is all set to strike a hat-trick with Dharma Productions.

According to sources close to the development, Lakshya has come on board an action film developed by Dharma Production. “Lakshya will spearhead a new-age action film to be produced by Karan Johar. The film will go on floors in Summer-2025, once the shooting for Chand Mera Dil is wrapped up. Much like Kill, this one too will be a high-octane action thriller, and the stakeholders are excited to roll with it,” revealed a source close to the development.

The script of this yet untitled action thriller is locked and the producer is entering the pre-production stage now. “The director name has been kept under wraps, but the teams are Dharma are silently working on this action-packed thriller. The casting for other parts too shall happen shortly, but it’s a story that everyone strongly believes in, as the action in the film is backed by strong emotion and drama,” the source added.

Apart from the yet-untitled action thriller, Dharma is gearing up for the release of a yet-untitled courtroom drama with Akshay Kumar in March, followed by the Varun Dawan and Janhvi Kapoor-led romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The production house also has Dhadak 2 slated for release in 2025, alongside Chand Mera Dil. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

