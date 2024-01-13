Karan Johar talks about having kids via surrogacy; says THIS is how his mother reacted

Karan Johar is easily one of the most successful and popular director-producers in Bollywood. The Dharma Productions head honcho is also a family man and a proud father of two kids, Roohi and Yash Johar. Recently, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer spoke about having them via surrogacy in his 40s and the conversation he had about it with his mother.

Karan Johar talks about having kids through surrogacy

In a recent interview with The Week, filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about his decision to have kids through surrogacy. In 2017, he welcomed twins Yash and Roohi which he is co-parenting with his mother Hiroo Johar. He said, “When I was 40, my mother asked me what my life plans were since marriage wasn’t on the cards. I told her I really wanted to have babies." He then revealed his mother's reaction to it. "She was wonderful [about it], but I was taking my time", he said.

He then revealed that he could go to the hospital only a month later. “She reminded me again a year later. I only told her about it once the doctors informed me that three months of pregnancy was complete. The babies were expected in April, but they arrived in February. I had to officially announce their arrival from a flight to London once I knew a couple of newspapers were going to carry the story. I could go to the hospital only a month after.”

In the same interview, KJo stated that he has been at the receiving end of trolling. However, his children have received love from the internet. “I am used to trolling, but surprisingly, my kids were met with so much love. Even now, when I put up anything about them, there is not a single negative comment", he said.

Karan Johar's work front

Last year, KJo returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and turned out to be a critical and commercial success. There are several production ventures under his banner that are in the lineup. These include Kill, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Jigra and C Sankaran Nair biopic.

