The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor isn't 'tantrummy star', Hansal Mehta recalls experience of working with her: 'I might be wounded by a past experience...''

Kareena Kapoor's much-awaited film, The Buckingham Murders, hit the big screens on September 13, 2024. In the recently released movie, Kareena plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective. The actress has also co-produced the crime thriller along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has helmed Kareena's starrer, recently praised the actress for not being a 'tantrummy star' on the set.

During a new interview with India Today, Hansal Mehta shared his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders by saying that she is one of the biggest stars he has collaborated with.

Hansal emphasized that Kareena Kapoor is quite professional on the set. "She never came across as a tantrummy star. She surrendered herself to the film, to the character. Her work ethic was astounding," he said. Further elaborating, the Shahid director praised her work ethic for always being present on the set to make scenes better and would often give cues to other actors during their shots.

The Dus Kahaaniyaan director pointed out that the film shoot of The Buckingham Murders wasn't just about her. Calling Kareena an "absolute dream" to work with, the filmmaker expressed that he might be "wounded by a past experience". The director described his experience on the sets of The Buckingham Murders as "one of the most smooth and very beautiful shootings" in his three decades of career.

Advertisement

Recently, in an interview with MidDay, Hansal Mehta confirmed that he has a prequel to The Buckingham Murders in his mind. Hansal shared that it is an origin story of Kareena as Jasmeet Bhamra about how her character's life changed and will depict how she has become who she is today.

Besides Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hansal Mehta's directorial venture, The Buckingham Murders, also stars Allen Keith, Ash Tandon, and Ranveer Brar in crucial roles. The crime thriller was screened at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. It has now been released after a year. Hansal has also helmed movies like Shahid, Dus Kahaniyaan, Aligarh, Omerta, Citylights, Chhalaang, and others.

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta admits not having enough money to re-release his films; claims Tumbbad has more hoardings than The Buckingham Murders: ‘I survive…’