Kareena Kapoor drops oh-so-cute PICS ft Taimur, Jeh on 7th birthday of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s ‘princess’ Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is celebrating her 7th birthday today. On the occasion, the doting aunt Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures with Taimur and Jeh to wish her ‘princess’.

Today, on September 29, Kareena Kapoor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle featuring birthday girl, Inaaya with her cousins, Jeh and Taimur. In the first picture, Inaaya was seen hugging Jeh flashing a wide smile. The room was decorated with balloons. One of the star-shaped balloons also had "Happy Birthday Inaaya" written on it.

The following picture was rather an adorable one as it featured the cutesy trio. The post was concluded by an aww-so-cute picture. The last picture featured Jeh holding Inaaya’s hand while they looked into the camera adorably. "Happy birthday, princess (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Happiness, love & joy… always & forever (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu," the post was captioned.

Saba Pataudi reacted to the post as she wrote, "Happy happy Birthday innijaan (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Cousins clan…got something for the brigade!" In addition to this, she also shared a picture on her Instagram story of her posing with the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday to my life Innijaan! Wishing you the bestest one yet…Love you ALWAYS Aaani." Furthermore, Neha Dhupia also shared a cutesy picture where we can see Inaaya sharing a tight hug with the Singh Is Kinng actress and Angad Bedi’s daughter, Mehr.

While Neha was seen holding a gift pack, Soha and Angad were admiring the little ones. "Happy Birthday our darling Inni…May you always be blessed with the best our gorgeous little girl…and many congratulations @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu…can’t belive she is 7 already" followed by multiple red-heart, flowers and sparkle emojis.

Soha and Kunal after dating for some time got married in 2015 in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple embraced parenthood in 2017 after the arrival of their little daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On the work front, Soha has been away from acting for some time; meanwhile, Kunal’s last directorial film was Madgaon Express starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary.

