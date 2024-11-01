Singham Again Review: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's latest cop universe film is loaded with entertainment and surprises

Plot:

Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) arrests terrorist Omar Hafeez (Jackie Shroff) and puts him behind bars. Just when he is enjoying a normal personal life with his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and son Shaurya (Viren Vazirani), Omar's grandson, Zubair aka Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor) decides to take revenge and kidnaps Avni.

Bajirao entrusts Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone), Satya (Tiger Shroff), Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), and Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) with the mission of rescuing Avni from the clutches of Danger Lanka.

What works for Singham Again

The story is based on Ramayana and the parallels are drawn well between both. There are some inconsistencies here and there, but the screenplay keeps you hooked as an audience. The drama takes some time to pick but once it does, some genuinely good moments will make you clap and hoot. Arjun Kapoor gets an iconic entry and every frame of it screams entertainment. The whole sequence zips the lips of every hater who thought he didn't deserve to be the villain of Singham Again.

Tiger Shroff's entry scene will also be received with thunderous response and after a long time, he has got deserving treatment in a film. The whole Zubair vs Satya sequence is one of the major highlights before the interval.

Post interval, the film drags for a while but doesn't let the interest fizzle out thanks to the comic moments featuring Ranveer Singh. His meta dialogues are cleverly written and he has delivered them brilliantly.

Last but not least, Salman Khan's cameo as Chulbul Pandey in the post-credit scene makes big promise and leaves you with a smile.

What doesn't work for Singham Again

Even though there are several entertaining moments and dialogues for the audience, Singham Again also has some moments that could've been better. A few cringe dialogues could've been avoided.

Deepika Padukone's entry had the potential to create more impact. The climax sequence featuring all the cops fighting Danger Lanka and his army could've had a serious tone. Akshay's cameo doesn't turn out to be as good as expected and the last-minute changes with his theme background score add to the woes. Singham's theme has also had to go through changes but it still looks fine. The lack of a chartbuster is sorely felt as far as music is concerned.

Performances and Direction

Ajay Devgn has performed well as Bajirao Singham. People may miss his old larger-than-life dialogues but it should be understood that his character has aged over all these years and is more on the calm side. Kareena Kapoor Khan is restricted and doesn't get to show her acting skills. Deepika Padukone also doesn't get enough screen space. Tiger Shroff will finally make his fans happy. Ranveer Singh is excellent and Akshay Kumar has his moments. Arjun Kapoor is the biggest surprise.

Rohit Shetty has done a decent job as a director but that's not what we expect from a filmmaker of his caliber.

Final Verdict of Singham Again

Overall, Singham Again is a decent time pass entertainer this Diwali loaded with a great star cast and cameos which you can enjoy with your family. Don't go with high expectations and you won't be disappointed.

